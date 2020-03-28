11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump considers quarantine for states near epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Orion Rummler

President Trump speaks to the press on March 28 in Washington, DC. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump said on Saturday he is considering a "short term" quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut — areas congruent with the New York metro area, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

Reality check: These states have already taken steps to quarantine residents and promote social distancing to combat COVID-19. The governors of New York and New Jersey issued statewide stay-at-home orders last week, and non-essential businesses in Connecticut were ordered to close as of this Monday.

What they're saying:

"Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined. I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine — short term — two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut."
— President Trump said Saturday, per pool reporters
  • "I don't even know what that means," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday in response to Trump's announcement, per the New York Times. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. From a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. I don’t even like the sound of it.”
  • "A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Background: The White House coronavirus task force has advised those who travel from the New York metro area to self-quarantine for 14 days.

  • The Trump administration is developing a plan to label counties across the country as "high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk" areas to manage the spread of the coronavirus, Trump said on Thursday.

Orion Rummler

Travelers from New York should quarantine for 14 days, White House says

Deborah Birx and President Trump on March 24. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said on Tuesday it was "very critical" that individuals who have recently traveled from the New York metro area self-quarantine for 14 days to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: "We don't want that to be another seeding point to the rest of the country," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday.

Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

