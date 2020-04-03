CNN: Fauci advises all states issue stay-at-home orders
Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to President Trump speak during a briefing on April 1. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci recommended on Thursday that all states across the U.S. implement stay-at-home orders, at a CNN town hall.
Why it matters: The recommendation stands in contrast to President Trump's calls for "flexibility." Nearly 4o states have issued stay-at-home orders to promote social distancing as a way to combat the novel coronavirus — but the orders vary in strictness and duration.
- Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday that in states with fewer infections, "it's awfully tough to say close it down."
What he's saying: "I don't understand why that's not happening," Fauci said, per CNN, of a nationwide stay-at-home order. "As you said, the tension between federally mandated versus states rights to do what they want is something I don't want to get into. But if you look at what is going on in this country, I do not understand why we are not doing that. We really should be."
Background: The Trump administration has directed Americans to "work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible" for roughly a month, to "avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits," and to "avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people."
