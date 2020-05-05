2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: It's "possible" some lives will be lost to coronavirus due to U.S. reopening

President Trump said Tuesday it is "possible" that some lives will be lost as states reopen their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, in an interview with ABC's David Muir.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 70,500 Americans and infected over 1.1 million in roughly three months since the country's first known death. Over 180,000 Americans have recovered from the virus and more than 7.1 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday.

What Trump's saying: "It's possible there will be some, because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is. But at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing, we're going to be washing hands, we're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time and we have to get our country back."

  • "You know, people are dying the other way too, when you look at what's happened with drugs, it goes up. When you look at suicides, I mean take a look at what's going on, people are losing their jobs, we have to bring it back, and that's what we're doing," he said.

Go deeper: Trump suggests keeping coronavirus death toll to 100,000 would be sign of success

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,659,759 — Total deaths: 256,928 — Total recoveries — 1,197,735Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,203,673 — Total deaths: 71,031 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Trump administration: Trump says it's "possible" some lives will be lost as U.S. reopens — Whistleblower alleges Trump admin ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: NY Democratic primary is back onTexas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this week.
  6. Business: The good and bad news about working from home Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings

HHS Secretary Alex Azar at the White House on April 30. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rick Bright, the former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday alleging that the Department of Health and Human Services failed to take early action to mitigate the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Flashback: Bright said last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Economy & Business