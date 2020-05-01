36 mins ago - Health

The coronavirus death count may be even higher

Caitlin Owens
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC; Note: CDC provisional death data is partial and varies based on state submission of death certificates; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of deaths in states hit hardest by the coronavirus is well above the normal range, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: In some of these states, the number of excess deaths this year — or deaths above the typical level — is greater than the number of reported coronavirus deaths, suggesting that the virus may have killed more people than we're aware of.

Between the lines: "These increases belie arguments that the virus is only killing people who would have died anyway from other causes. Instead, the virus has brought a pattern of deaths unlike anything seen in recent years," the New York Times writes.

  • The excess deaths may also account for non-coronavirus patients who are dying of causes that are usually treatable, as people avoid hospitals out of fear of catching the virus.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, with another 3.8 million Americans jobless claims filed last week.

The big picture: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits. The number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Hogan says National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told the Washington Post during a virtual event Thursday that coronavirus tests that arrived in the state from South Korea are being guarded by members of the Maryland National Guard and state police.

Why it matters: Hogan said the state wanted to guard the tests "from whoever might interfere with it," referencing reports from Massachusetts and other states that the federal government had effectively confiscated shipments of personal protective equipment.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow17 hours ago - Politics & Policy