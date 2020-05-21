54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says CDC will issue guidance soon on reopening churches

President Trump tours the Ford Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on May 21. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue guidance "today or tomorrow" to guide churches on reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Early versions of detailed CDC guidelines for reopening the country included guidance for religious institutions to hold in-person services, which the White House requested to be taken out, according to AP.

Where it stands: CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes told Axios that the agency's guidelines for churches would be issued "hopefully soon."

Driving the news: The CDC recently released a 60-page road map for states, restaurants, schools, child care programs, mass transit systems and other businesses to navigate resuming operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The new guidance did not include information for faith-based communities.

What they're saying: “Like restaurants, department stores, and schools, President Trump and all Americans want to see their churches safely open again," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

  • The administration will "continue to partner with states to ensure congregations are properly protected as restrictions are responsibly eased," Deere said.

Go deeper: White House coronavirus task force asked CDC to revise reopening guidelines

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus is slowing health care spending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic will likely reduce total U.S. health care spending — at least for a while.

The big picture: The pandemic is a health care crisis, but it's costing less than the other, routine care that's been postponed because of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Americans are still filing jobless claims at historically high rates as the coronavirus pandemic takes a record toll on the economy, with another 2.4 million claims filed last week.

By the numbers: More than 93,400 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health