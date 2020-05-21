Trump says CDC will issue guidance soon on reopening churches

President Trump said on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue guidance "today or tomorrow" to guide churches on reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Early versions of detailed CDC guidelines for reopening the country included guidance for religious institutions to hold in-person services, which the White House requested to be taken out, according to AP.

Where it stands: CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes told Axios that the agency's guidelines for churches would be issued "hopefully soon."

Driving the news: The CDC recently released a 60-page road map for states, restaurants, schools, child care programs, mass transit systems and other businesses to navigate resuming operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidance did not include information for faith-based communities.

What they're saying: “Like restaurants, department stores, and schools, President Trump and all Americans want to see their churches safely open again," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

The administration will "continue to partner with states to ensure congregations are properly protected as restrictions are responsibly eased," Deere said.

