Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter sign in NYC a "symbol of hate"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump attacked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday for reallocating $1 billion from the NYPD's budget and ordering a large Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on Fifth Avenue, condemning it in a tweet as a "symbol of hate."

The big picture: It's yet another example of the president digging in on racial issues that explicitly appeal to his base, even as his poll numbers continue to spiral in the wrong direction months ahead of the election.

  • The tweets came hours after Trump threatened to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act over a proposed amendment that would rename military bases named after Confederate leaders, despite bipartisan support in Congress.
  • Trump was also forced to take down a retweet of a video on Sunday that showed an elderly supporter yelling "white power" at protesters.

What he's tweeting:

"NYC is cutting Police $'s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York's Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, 'Pigs In A Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon'. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won't let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!"

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the south lawn of the White House June 23. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

