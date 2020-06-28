Video retweeted by Trump shows supporter yelling "white power"

President Trump tweeted, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages" on Sunday morning in response to a video of protesters verbally clashing with Trump supporters — including one man who yelled "white power" while passing in a golf cart.

Why it matters: Trump has already been accused of inflaming racial tensions in the U.S. at a time of nationwide backlash over the killing of George Floyd. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: The first clip in the montage shows protesters chanting "racist" at a white couple driving by in a golf cart bearing a "Trump 2020" and an "America First" sign. The man driving gives a thumbs up and yells back, "White power!"