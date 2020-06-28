46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Video retweeted by Trump shows supporter yelling "white power"

President Trump tweeted, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages" on Sunday morning in response to a video of protesters verbally clashing with Trump supporters — including one man who yelled "white power" while passing in a golf cart.

Why it matters: Trump has already been accused of inflaming racial tensions in the U.S. at a time of nationwide backlash over the killing of George Floyd. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: The first clip in the montage shows protesters chanting "racist" at a white couple driving by in a golf cart bearing a "Trump 2020" and an "America First" sign. The man driving gives a thumbs up and yells back, "White power!"

  • Other clips in the video show protesters yelling "Nazi" and other accusations at the Trump supporters driving by.
  • Trump quote-tweeted the video and wrote: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
18 mins ago - World

The global coronavirus crisis is getting worse

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

We’ve hit one grim global coronavirus milestone — 10 million confirmed cases worldwide as of Sunday morning — and are closing in on another: 500,000 deaths.

Why it matters: The world may now be past peak lockdown — with economies reopening from Spain to South Africa — but it has not seen the worst of the virus. More than one in five cases recorded during the entirety of the pandemic came in the last two weeks alone.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump denies report he was briefed on alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday that neither he, Vice President Mike Pence nor chief of staff Mark Meadows were briefed on alleged intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Kremlin involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the death of American troops would mark a massive escalation in the U.S.-Russian relationship. Trump has already faced intense criticism over reports that he knew about the intelligence and took no action.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 10,004,643 — Total deaths: 499,296 — Total recoveries — 5,068,900Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 2,510,323 — Total deaths: 125,539 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida, Arizona, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada set new daily coronavirus recordsCoronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow