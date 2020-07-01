New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the NYPD operating budget by $1 billion on Tuesday, as part of the city's police reform efforts driven by nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The big picture: For the 2020 fiscal year, the city spent $10.9 billion on its police department — the largest and most expensive police force in the country, per the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission.

Details: Most of the money being divested from the NYPD will go to youth and social services, community summer programs and education, the mayor's office said. The biggest cut from the department's operating budget is a $352 million trim in uniformed and civilian officer overtime.

Between the lines: In addition to the budget cut, de Blasio "may have agreed to eliminate the incoming July class of officers, but another officer class is still poised to start training in October," the New York Times reports.

To meet the budget's commitment of $1 billion in labor savings, de Blasio "has for the first time had to draw down on financial reserves," per the Times.

The mayor confirmed on Tuesday a $65 million cut from a program that subsidizes the cost of mass transit for low-income residents, the Times notes.

Other police reform efforts in the city, made in response to the killing of George Floyd and protests against police violence, include:

Dermot Shea announced on June 15 the NYPD would disband its plainclothes anti-crime unit. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said June 13 that police must work with communities to enact reforms by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for state funds.

(D) said June 13 that police must work with communities to enact reforms by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for state funds. Cuomo on June 12 signed an executive order on the reforms, along with legislation to ban police use of chokeholds and to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged officer misconduct from the public.

on June 12 signed an executive order on the reforms, along with legislation to ban police use of chokeholds and to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged officer misconduct from the public. The New York City Council voted on June 18 to require the NYPD to disclose what forms of surveillance technology officers use, and to report what rules are in place to protect personal data collected by officers, CNET reports.

