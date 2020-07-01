48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

De Blasio cuts NYPD budget by $1 billion

Protesters march in Manhattan in support of NYPD budget cuts and defunding the police, on June 29. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the NYPD operating budget by $1 billion on Tuesday, as part of the city's police reform efforts driven by nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The big picture: For the 2020 fiscal year, the city spent $10.9 billion on its police department — the largest and most expensive police force in the country, per the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission.

Details: Most of the money being divested from the NYPD will go to youth and social services, community summer programs and education, the mayor's office said. The biggest cut from the department's operating budget is a $352 million trim in uniformed and civilian officer overtime.

Between the lines: In addition to the budget cut, de Blasio "may have agreed to eliminate the incoming July class of officers, but another officer class is still poised to start training in October," the New York Times reports.

  • To meet the budget's commitment of $1 billion in labor savings, de Blasio "has for the first time had to draw down on financial reserves," per the Times.
  • The mayor confirmed on Tuesday a $65 million cut from a program that subsidizes the cost of mass transit for low-income residents, the Times notes.

Other police reform efforts in the city, made in response to the killing of George Floyd and protests against police violence, include:

  • NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea announced on June 15 the NYPD would disband its plainclothes anti-crime unit.
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said June 13 that police must work with communities to enact reforms by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for state funds.
  • Cuomo on June 12 signed an executive order on the reforms, along with legislation to ban police use of chokeholds and to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged officer misconduct from the public.
  • The New York City Council voted on June 18 to require the NYPD to disclose what forms of surveillance technology officers use, and to report what rules are in place to protect personal data collected by officers, CNET reports.

Jonathan Swan
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kushner changes top Trump campaign staff

Glassner in 2017. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump's rallies, has been "reassigned," and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Driving the news: Jared Kushner engineered these moves. Glassner, a Trump campaign original dating back to 2015, has been told he will now be handling the campaign's various lawsuits, sources say.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 10,434,835 — Total deaths: 509,779 — Total recoveries — 5,322,785Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 2,629,372 — Total deaths: 127,322 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Politics: Senate passes PPP extension through August — Republican satisfaction with state of the country drops to a record-low 19% Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask and limit rallies.
  4. States: Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says — South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
  5. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
Ursula Perano
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado: Hickenlooper wins Democratic Senate primary

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won the state's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, per AP.

Why it matters: Hickenlooper will now face off against Sen. Cory Gardner — largely considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the November general elections. But the former governor has faced recent backlash over past comments and ethics complaints.

