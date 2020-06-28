31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pence explains why he refuses to say "Black lives matter"

Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he won't say the words "Black lives matter" because he believes the leadership of the BLM movement is pushing a "radical-left agenda."

Why it matters: 67% of the American public say they support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of mass protests over George Floyd's killing, with 38% of U.S. adults saying they strongly support it, according to Pew. Yet the words "Black lives matter" have remained politically sensitive for many Republicans, who instead choose to use the phrase "all lives matter."

The exchange:

JOHN DICKERSON: "One thing protestors would like to hear is leaders say 'Black lives matter.' You won't say that. Why?"
PENCE: "All my life, I've been inspired by the example of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When I was in Congress, I traveled to his home church in Montgomery with Congressman John Lewis. I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. I cherish the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history. And I've aspired throughout my career to be a part of that ongoing work. It's really a heart issue for me. And as a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn. But what I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police, that would--"
DICKERSON: "Leave that out of it. Just the phrase."
PENCE: "--tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda that, and support calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say that they're advocating for. ..."
DICKERSON: "So you won't say Black lives matter?"
PENCE: "John, I really believe that all lives matter. And that's where the heart of the American people lies."

Go deeper: Mitt Romney joins Black Lives Matter march in D.C.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Health

Pence disputes that virus surge was caused by states reopening too quickly

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday against claims that the new surge of coronavirus cases is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Why it matters: Public health experts, including the task force's own Anthony Fauci, largely agree that increased mobility and social contact stemming from the lifting of lockdown restrictions are driving spikes in infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 10,028,614 — Total deaths: 499,599 — Total recoveries — 5,077,700Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,520,984 — Total deaths: 125,588 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Former CDC director says states reopening too quickly led to coronavirus surge — Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control — Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizes
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump’s superpower turns to kryptonite

Screenshot from CNN

No president in our lifetime has enjoyed a more mesmerizing, seemingly unbendable hold on his political base than Donald Trump. He shifts their views on big topics like the FBI or Vladimir Putin and retains their support regardless of what he says or does.

Why it matters: This connection is turning fast into a liability for Trump and the entire GOP because the president and his mostly white, mostly male base are on the opposite side of most Americans on the epic topics of our day — wearing masks, combating the coronavirus, and condemning racial inequality and police brutality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow