Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.
Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
The big picture: Trump's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.
- Officials in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have asked for Americans to stay home during the inauguration, due to both threats of violence and the coronavirus pandemic.
