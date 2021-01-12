President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The big picture: Trump's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Officials in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have asked for Americans to stay home during the inauguration, due to both threats of violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

