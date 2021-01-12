Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The big picture: Trump's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

  • Officials in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have asked for Americans to stay home during the inauguration, due to both threats of violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

Bowser at a press conference on Jan. 7. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

Mike Allen, author of AM
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

