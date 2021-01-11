Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

D.C., Maryland, Virginia leaders urge Americans to stay home for inauguration

Workers hang the flags on the West Front facade in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The leaders of Washington, D.C., Maryland and. Virginia are urging Americans not to come to the area for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, and instead attend virtually.

Driving the news: The joint statement by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) comes as local and federal authorities ramp up security in the nation's capital after last week's deadly siege on the Capitol building by supporters of President Trump.

What they're saying: “Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually," Bowser, Hogan and Northam said Monday.

  • “In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents," they added.

The big picture: Federal authorities plan to lock down a massive area of downtown D.C. on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

  • Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who announced his resignation Monday, said the change was in light of "events of the past week and the evolving security landscape leading up to the inauguration and at the recommendation of Secret Service Director James Murray."
  • In years past, hundreds of thousands of people have traveled to D.C. for Inauguration Day.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

Bowser at a press conference on Jan. 7. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

Axios
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden Inaugural Committee reveals Google and Microsoft among donors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden Inaugural Committee published Saturday a list of donors that gave over $200 to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration events — with Boeing, Google, Microsoft, Verizon and Comcast among the big-name contributors.

The big picture: The committee didn't disclose the donation amounts. The Federal Election Commission requires it to do so within 90 days following Inauguration Day. The committee has asked people to stay away during inaugural festivities, which will feature a "virtual parade across America," due to the pandemic.

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

