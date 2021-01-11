Washington Monument closed over threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

The Washington Monument will be closed through Jan. 24 in response to threats to disrupt President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Monday.

The big picture: The closure comes after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. NPS added that it may also "institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant."