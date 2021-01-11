Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Washington Monument closed over threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

The Washington Monument surrounded by pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Monument will be closed through Jan. 24 in response to threats to disrupt President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Monday.

The big picture: The closure comes after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. NPS added that it may also "institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant."

  • In its announcement on banning President Trump's account permanently, Twitter said that "[p]lans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."

Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

Bowser at a press conference on Jan. 7. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump finally orders flags to half-staff 3 days after death of Capitol police officer

The White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday afternoon to honor a Capitol officer who died after he was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: Trump's move to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick comes three days after the department confirmed his death from injuries sustained while responding to the mob. The flags at the Capitol had previously been lowered.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Updated 17 hours ago - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Here is a running list:

