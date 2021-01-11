Washington Monument closed over threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The Washington Monument surrounded by pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Washington Monument will be closed through Jan. 24 in response to threats to disrupt President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Monday.
The big picture: The closure comes after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. NPS added that it may also "institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant."
- In its announcement on banning President Trump's account permanently, Twitter said that "[p]lans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."