Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

  • Sund said he's concerned that if officials "don't get their act together with physical security, it's going to happen again" — possibly at President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Between the lines: Sund said House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving expressed discomfort over the "optics" of declaring an emergency before the protests.

  • Michael Stenger, the then Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, advised Sund to informally ask for the Guard to stand by if required by Capitol Police, according to Sund.
  • Both Irving and Stenger have since resigned from their positions.
  • "We knew it would be bigger," Sund told the Post. "We looked at the intelligence. We knew we would have large crowds, the potential for some violent altercations. I had nothing indicating we would have a large mob seize the Capitol."

Zoom in: When the mob broke into the main building at 2:26pm, Sund said he requested backup in a conference call to the Pentagon to "get boots on the ground."

  • But Sund and others on the call say a top Army official told them that he couldn't recommend the request to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy as "I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing in a police line with the Capitol in the background."
  • The pro-Trump mob breached the west side perimeter within 15 minutes.
  • "If we would have had the National Guard we could have held them at bay longer until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive," Sund noted.
  • National Guard personnel eventually arrived at the Capitol at 5:40pm, after four people had died in the violence.

The other side: The Pentagon and representatives for the House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

  • But Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said last week that based on an assessment from Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, "they believed they had sufficient personnel and did not make a request."
  • Stenger declined to comment to WashPost and Irving couldn't be reached by the news outlet.

The big picture: Sund offered his resignation last Thursday, effective Jan. 16. Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman was named Capitol Police's acting chief on Sunday.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last Thursday he had "requested and received" the resignation of Stenger, who was replaced by Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Jennifer Hemingway as acting sergeant-at-arms.
  • Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to the violence.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Bowser renews call for D.C. statehood after U.S. Capitol siege

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) this week renewed the call for Washington to become the nation's 51st state.

Why it matters: Democrats support D.C. statehood because it's likely to add two more senators from their party. Two turning points this week — the siege of the U.S. Capitol and Democrats new control of the Senate — have built momentum for the issue of D.C. statehood to come up at the start of the congressional session and President-elect Joe Biden's presidency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: House increases security for lawmaker travel

Social media grab shows Sen. Lindsey Graham being escorted by security personnel Friday as Trump supporters berate him at Washington Reagan National Airport. Photo: Oreo Express via Reuters

After several lawmakers were hassled in airports, federal authorities on Saturday increased security for members of Congress when they travel to and from Washington through the inauguration, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The unusual new safety measures reflect the increased incidents of angry Americans confronting lawmakers, and the hostile aftermath of Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow