Tropical Storm Zeta may threaten U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane

The U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico are bracing for another possible hurricane after Tropical Storm Zeta formed in the Caribbean Sea Sunday.

Of note: Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season — equaling a record set in 2005.

What they're saying: "It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said in a statement Sunday .

"As we’ve seen this hurricane season, a tropical threat during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency is challenging, but something we can handle ... If Tropical Storm Zeta does become a serious threat, we stand ready to ramp up our actions as a state to meet the needs of our people and communities."

What to expect: The National Hurricane Center said late Sunday the center of the strengthening storm was expected to move near or over Mexico's northern Yucatán Peninsula or the Yucatán Channel late Monday, and over the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, before approaching the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.