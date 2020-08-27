Updated 17 mins ago - Science

"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, southwestern Louisiana, early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center is warning of "catastrophic" extreme winds, flash-flooding and "unsurvivable" storm surges for parts of the state.

What's happening: The storm was packing winds of 150 mph — 7 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane when it began pummeling the region near the Texas border — knocking out power to almost 160,000 customers in Louisiana and almost 32,000 others in Texas, per PowerOutage.US

  • The National Hurricane Center tweeted just after midnight ET as Laura's eyewall — the most powerful part of a hurricane — began moving onshore over Cameron Parish, "TAKE COVER NOW! ... Take action now to protect your life!"
  • "Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter," the statement added.

The big picture: Laura is the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 4 since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017.

  • Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate ahead of the storm's arrival.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Laura lashes Gulf Coast amid "unsurvivable" storm surge threat

Texas and Louisiana are in grave peril Wednesday night from the landfall of Hurricane Laura, an "extremely dangerous" and strengthening Category 4 storm — which is expected to bring "catastrophic" winds, storm surges and flash flooding.

What's happening: Laura's eyewall — the most powerful part of a hurricane — was moving onshore over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said just after midnight ET. "TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!" it warned.

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 26, 2020 - Science

Hundreds of thousands of Americans ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura

People being evacuatedbefore the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday for over 385,000 people in the Texas cities of Port Arthur, Galveston and Beaumont and for 200,000 others in another 200,000 in Calcasieu Parish, southwest Louisiana, ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected arrival this week, per AP.

Why it matters: It's the largest evacuation to take place in the U.S. during the pandemic and comes as the U.S. marks the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Laura was strengthening over the central Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night and was expected to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 3 storm.

Bryan Walsh
9 hours ago - Science

The "expanding bull's-eye" of hurricane risk

The growth in housing density over the past 40 years in the region that's in Hurricane Laura's path. Credit: Stephen M. Strader

The population density of the Texas-Louisiana coastal region where Hurricane Laura is set to make landfall as a Category 4 storm has increased significantly over the past 40 years.

Why it matters: The damage a storm can do is a function not just of its sheer strength, but the number of people in its path. As more people live in coastal regions, we will get an increasingly "expanded bull's-eye" of hurricane risks.

