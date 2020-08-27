Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, southwestern Louisiana, early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center is warning of "catastrophic" extreme winds, flash-flooding and "unsurvivable" storm surges for parts of the state.

What's happening: The storm was packing winds of 150 mph — 7 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane when it began pummeling the region near the Texas border — knocking out power to almost 160,000 customers in Louisiana and almost 32,000 others in Texas, per PowerOutage.US.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted just after midnight ET as Laura's eyewall — the most powerful part of a hurricane — began moving onshore over Cameron Parish, "TAKE COVER NOW! ... Take action now to protect your life!"

"Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter," the statement added.

The big picture: Laura is the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 4 since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate ahead of the storm's arrival.

