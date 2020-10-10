1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a "life-threatening" Category 2 storm

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, La., Friday evening as a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

State of play: Delta is lashing parts of Louisiana's southern coastline with "damaging winds" and a "life-threatening storm surge," the NHC added.

  • The storm is forecast to produce as much as 15 inches of rain in parts of southern Louisiana through Saturday.
  • Large-scale power outages are also expected.
  • Governors in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi declared states of emergency in preparation for Delta's arrival.
  • Hurricane-force winds were also reported in Texas on Friday, per NHC.

The big picture: Delta is battering the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, less than two months ago.

  • “We know this is going to exacerbate what is already a bad situation,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier on Friday.

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation — Trump to resume public events with a White House rally on Saturday — Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House — Lindsey Graham refuses to take COVID test for Senate debate in SC
  2. Health: Washington's big contact tracing problem.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to resume public events with a White House rally on Saturday

Trump standing on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump will hold a rally from the White House on Saturday followed by a campaign event in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, the president tweeted on Friday and White House officials confirmed.

Why it matters: These will be the president's first public events since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday's event will come just five days after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Kaine says he's seen "dramatic uptick" in Dem-friendly early voting

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Photo: Axios

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said that Virginia and other states around the country have seen a "dramatic uptick" in early voting among those most likely to support Vice President Joe Biden during an Axios News Shapers event on Friday.

Why it matters: Early voting has taken on increased importance and use nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic with as many as 80 million people expected to cast their ballots before Election Day, whether by mail or in person.

