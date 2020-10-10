Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a "life-threatening" Category 2 storm

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, La., Friday evening as a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

State of play: Delta is lashing parts of Louisiana's southern coastline with "damaging winds" and a "life-threatening storm surge," the NHC added.

The storm is forecast to produce as much as 15 inches of rain in parts of southern Louisiana through Saturday.

Large-scale power outages are also expected.

Governors in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi declared states of emergency in preparation for Delta's arrival.

Hurricane-force winds were also reported in Texas on Friday, per NHC.

The big picture: Delta is battering the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, less than two months ago.