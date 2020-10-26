Updated 52 mins ago - Science

Gulf Coast braces for Zeta after storm strengthens into hurricane

Hurricane Zeta's forecast path. Photo: National Hurricane Center

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency Monday as Zeta strengthened into a hurricane and threatened Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as it moved towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The state of play: Zeta was expected to make landfall on the northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night, bringing with it a "dangerous storm surge" and "heavy rainfall" as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Service said.

  • "Through Tuesday, heavy rainfall is expected across Yucatan Peninsula, the Cayman Islands, and central to western Cuba, which could lead to flash flooding in urban areas," the NHC said in its 5 p.m. ET advisory.
"Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday."

The big picture: Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season — equaling a record set in 2005.

  • States along the Gulf Coast, particularly Louisiana, have been hard hit.
  • If Zeta continues along its projected path, it will be the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year, the most since records began in 1851, the Times-Picayune reported.
  • “While there is some uncertainty in Zeta’s track, it is likely that Louisiana will see some impacts from this storm, and the people of our state need to take it seriously," Gov. Edwards told Louisiana residents, many of whom are still rebuilding the damage left behind from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. "It’s easy to let your guard down late in the hurricane season, but that would be a huge mistake."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the storm.

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett took the constitutional oath to serve as a Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night, not long after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination to the high court in a 52-48 vote.

The state of play: Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath. The Supreme Court wrote in a statement that Barrett will take the judicial oath on Tuesday, at which point she will be able to begin her work on the court.

Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court in a 5-3 decision Monday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Why it matters: All ballots must now be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the presidential election.

