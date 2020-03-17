1 hour ago - Health

In photos: Top destinations before and after coronavirus outbreak

Rebecca Falconer

The Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photos: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. travel and tourism sector is set for a drop of 6 million international visitors because of the novel coronavirus, costing $19 billion in spending this year, per a report by Tourism Economics. "The present declines appear likely to be worse than what the U.S. experienced in 2003 (after the SARS outbreak)," the report states.

The big picture: The global outlook is just as bleak. The report was released on March 11, two days after Italy announced a nationwide lockdown after a surge in cases. Since then, several countries have followed suit, European travelers face U.S. travel restrictions and the CDC has recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks. The outbreak's impact is evident at many top travel destinations, where once-bustling hubs have been transformed into virtual ghost towns.

New York City's Times Square. Photos: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/George Rose/Getty Images
A view of San Giorgio Maggiore from Piazza San Marco in Venice. Photos: Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Ricardo Ribas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. Photos: Bandar Aldandani/AFP via Getty Images/Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images
Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. Photos: Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
The London Eye in London, England. Photos: Carl Court/Getty Images/Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images/Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which closed this week. Photos: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

How Super Tuesday is unfolding

A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 14 states and one territory cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, tweeting and blogging along the way.

Why it matters: The huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year make the day about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: How coronavirus is impacting cities around the world

Revellers take part in the "Plague Doctors Procession" in Venice on Tuesday night during the usual period of the Carnival festivities, most of which have been canceled following the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has spread from China to infect people in more than 40 countries and territories around the world, killing over 2,700 people.

The big picture: Most of the 80,000 COVID-19 infections have occurred in mainland China. But cases are starting to surge elsewhere. By Wednesday morning, the worst affected countries outside China were South Korea (1,146), where a U.S. soldier tested positive to the virus, Italy (332), Japan (170), Iran (95) and Singapore (91). On Tuesday, new cases were confirmed in Switzerland, Croatia and Algeria.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

