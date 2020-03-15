New CDC coronavirus guide: Cancel large gatherings of 50-plus people

The CDC said in new guidelines Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more people should be postponed or cancelled in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said in a statement. "Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

Exceptions: The CDC said the recommendation does not apply to "the day to day operation of organizations." These include schools and businesses.

Zoom in: The CDC said in its statement events "of any size" should only be continued if they can adhere to guidelines for "protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing."

Read the full guidelines:

