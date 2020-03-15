Updated 16 mins ago - Health

New CDC coronavirus guide: Cancel large gatherings of 50-plus people

Rebecca Falconer

A sign reads "Today's Performance Is Canceled" at the shuttered Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles,on Sunday. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The CDC said in new guidelines Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more people should be postponed or cancelled in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said in a statement. "Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

Exceptions: The CDC said the recommendation does not apply to "the day to day operation of organizations." These include schools and businesses.

Zoom in: The CDC said in its statement events "of any size" should only be continued if they can adhere to guidelines for "protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing." 

Read the full guidelines:

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A virologist looking at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health
Sam Baker

Brace yourself for a coronavirus outbreak

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Public-health officials’ warnings about the coronavirus are sounding increasingly urgent, with one top CDC official asking the public yesterday "to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Reality check: Other administration officials, including President Trump himself, were more subdued in their assessments. But underneath those tonal differences, the reality of the coronavirus is the same: It spreads quickly and has already spread to many countries, making it likely to start spreading here, too.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Health
Axios

Coronavirus updates: Global cases top 156,000, U.S. nears 3,000-mark

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

From Washington, D.C, to Canberra, Australia, governments around the world are imposing drastic measures in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the number of cases globally surpassed 156,000 early Sunday. The number of reported cases in the U.S. reached 2,951.

The big picture: Travelers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reported hours-long delays that the airport attributed to the Trump administration's travel ban on Europeans visiting the U.S., which went into effect at midnight Friday. Americans are exempt from the ban, but they face coronavirus screenings upon their return.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health