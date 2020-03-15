1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Major retailers close doors in U.S. in response to coronavirus outbreak

Jacob Knutson

Apple's flagship store in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Major retailers are closing their doors or reducing their open hours across the United States in an effort to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: While the closures may help stop the spread of the virus, they will also hamper the already-stressed retail industry, according to CNBC.

Driving the news:

  • Nike said Sunday that all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close from Monday through March 27, CNBC reports. A spokesperson said all workers will still be paid while the stores are closed.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch will close all of its stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region between March 15 and March 28. It has about 880 stores worldwide, per CNBC.
  • Apple on Saturday announced it will close all of its retail stores worldwide except for greater China until March 27. CEO Tim Cook said hourly workers will continue to receive pay while stores are closed.
  • Urban Outfitters, which operates 600 stores under various brands, will close temporarily until at least March 28 but continue to pay workers.
  • Patagonia closed all of its stores, offices and other operations on March 13. Rose Marcario, the company's CEO and president, said employees will receive their regular pay during the closure.
  • Walmart is closing its 24-hour locations overnight to restock products and clean the stores. Stores that were open 24 hours will now operate from 6am to 11pm, according to USA Today.

By the numbers: The U.S. had 2,952 cases of the virus and 57 deaths as of noon Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva

Apple is closing non-China stores amid coronavirus spread

Photo: Ding Junhao/VCG via Getty Images

Apple announced it will close all its retail stores worldwide except for greater China until March 27 amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, and will donate $15 million to help mitigate its impact.

Why it matters: Apple's stores are a significant revenue generator for the company, but the flip-side of the company's efforts to make them community gathering spots is that they're now posing a risk as authorities warn against crowd gatherings.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 14, 2020 - Technology
Erica Pandey

Why Amazon's bigger Go grocery stores matter

An Amazon Go store in Seattle. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

With the opening of its first large-format cashier-less grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday, Amazon is on its way to further expanding its physical footprint across U.S. cities.

The big picture: Amazon’s 2017 purchase of Whole Foods was never the end of its grocery ambitions — or its fight to win a bigger share of the whopping $700 billion per year American grocery industry. With its own network of stores, Amazon could attract shoppers looking for cheaper prices than Whole Foods and dramatically grow its brick-and-mortar reach.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Tim Cook to allow most Apple staff to work from home this week

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook has informed employees in most global offices that they may work from home between March 9–13 as the company grapples with the "unprecedented" coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

The big picture: Apple joins a chorus of other companies encouraging workers in Seattle or the Bay Area to work from home, including Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Salesforce. Apple, like these other companies, said in the memo will continue to pay its hourly staff while full-time workers telecommute.

Go deeper: Apple's coronavirus warning foreshadows broader threat for tech

Keep ReadingArrowMar 8, 2020 - Technology