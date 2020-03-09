26 mins ago - Health

Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to entire country

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country until April 3, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's an extreme measure that effectively locks down 60 million people in one of the most populated countries in Europe, where more people have tested positive for the coronavirus than any country outside of China. Conte also announced that all public gatherings and sporting events would be banned.

The big picture: More than 9,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, with more than 450 deaths recorded as of Sunday — up from 97 just one day prior. Italy put the entire Lombardy region, as well as 14 other northern provinces, under travel restrictions this weekend, leading to mass chaos as Italians scrambled to change travel plans before the decree went into effect.

  • Conte said that the new decree impacting the entire country would go into effect on Tuesday morning, and that it is designed to protect the most vulnerable citizens. He advised all Italians to stay home and avoid traveling unless it's an emergency.

Rebecca Falconer

Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on coronavirus lockdown

Tourists on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the country's north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 5,883 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy region, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, per Bloomberg.

Coronavirus updates: Italy extends lockdown to entire country

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

In an extreme measure that locks down 60 million people, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected more than 110,000 people in over 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,800.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

People wearing masks talk in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

What's happening: The USTA's three-month Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects international inbound travel will fall by 6% year-over-year, "as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy," the agency said in a release Tuesday.

