Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Deadly tornadoes devastate at least 6 states

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, on Saturday, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Rescue teams are searching for survivors after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and at least five other states over Friday night into Saturday.

What's happening: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) told a briefing Sunday at least 50 people had been killed and more than 1,000 homes razed in his state. "We're still finding bodies," he said. "We've got cadaver dogs in towns they shouldn't have to be in."

  • Beshear had said earlier that the death toll from the tornadoes could exceed 100. This was partially based on the fact 110 people were reported to be in a candle manufacturing factory when a tornado hit.
  • A spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, told news outlets later Sunday that eight people had been confirmed dead and eight others were missing, with the rest accounted for.

The big picture: Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee over Friday night.

  • A tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois on Friday night resulted in the deaths of at least six people after a large part of the building collapsed, per the New York Times.
  • Four other storm-related deaths were reported in Tennessee and at least two people were killed in Arkansas, the NYT notes.

What to watch: The National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky., issued a statement Sunday saying that damage was still being assessed. But the damage in several places was at least an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the intensity of tornadoes.

  • That means there's been severe damage from estimated wind speeds of at least 136-165 mph.
  • The NWS said initial estimates for the area from Cayce, Ky., to around Beaver Dam, Ky., were that it was hit by an EF-4 tornado — meaning there's "devastating damage."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kentucky governor: More than 80 presumed dead, "entire towns flattened"

A view of the damage caused by tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 80 people are presumed dead in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the state Friday, causing catastrophic damage.

Driving the news: "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had" in the state, Beshear said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
Dec 12, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

Driving the news: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow