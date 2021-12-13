Deadly tornadoes devastate at least 6 states

Rescue teams are searching for survivors after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and at least five other states over Friday night into Saturday.

What's happening: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) told a briefing Sunday at least 50 people had been killed and more than 1,000 homes razed in his state. "We're still finding bodies," he said. "We've got cadaver dogs in towns they shouldn't have to be in."

Beshear had said earlier that the death toll from the tornadoes could exceed 100. This was partially based on the fact 110 people were reported to be in a candle manufacturing factory when a tornado hit.

A spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, told news outlets later Sunday that eight people had been confirmed dead and eight others were missing, with the rest accounted for.

The big picture: Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee over Friday night.

A tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois on Friday night resulted in the deaths of at least six people after a large part of the building collapsed, per the New York Times.

Four other storm-related deaths were reported in Tennessee and at least two people were killed in Arkansas, the NYT notes.

What to watch: The National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky., issued a statement Sunday saying that damage was still being assessed. But the damage in several places was at least an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the intensity of tornadoes.

That means there's been severe damage from estimated wind speeds of at least 136-165 mph.

The NWS said initial estimates for the area from Cayce, Ky., to around Beaver Dam, Ky., were that it was hit by an EF-4 tornado — meaning there's "devastating damage."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.