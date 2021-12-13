Deadly tornadoes devastate at least 6 states

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, on Saturday, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Rescue teams are searching for survivors after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and at least five other states over Friday night into Saturday.
What's happening: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) told a briefing Sunday at least 50 people had been killed and more than 1,000 homes razed in his state. "We're still finding bodies," he said. "We've got cadaver dogs in towns they shouldn't have to be in."
- Beshear had said earlier that the death toll from the tornadoes could exceed 100. This was partially based on the fact 110 people were reported to be in a candle manufacturing factory when a tornado hit.
- A spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, told news outlets later Sunday that eight people had been confirmed dead and eight others were missing, with the rest accounted for.
The big picture: Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee over Friday night.
- A tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois on Friday night resulted in the deaths of at least six people after a large part of the building collapsed, per the New York Times.
- Four other storm-related deaths were reported in Tennessee and at least two people were killed in Arkansas, the NYT notes.
What to watch: The National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky., issued a statement Sunday saying that damage was still being assessed. But the damage in several places was at least an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the intensity of tornadoes.
- That means there's been severe damage from estimated wind speeds of at least 136-165 mph.
- The NWS said initial estimates for the area from Cayce, Ky., to around Beaver Dam, Ky., were that it was hit by an EF-4 tornado — meaning there's "devastating damage."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.