More than 50 people may be dead after a tornado tore through western Kentucky overnight in what is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado in nearly a decade.

Driving the news: "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday.

"We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100," Beshear added.

The Kentucky tornado tore a path of violent destruction across parts of four states, beginning in northeastern Arkansas before going through Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, where the twister covered over 200 miles.

Radar imagery picked up tornado debris — pieces of homes and businesses —lofted to at least 30,000 feet by the extreme winds, and a weather station on the ground near Mayfield, Kentucky recorded a wind gust of 107 mph at the time the tornado struck.

State of play: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield after at least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory at the time the tornado hit, per WLKY.

At least one person also died in Edwardsville, Illinois, after severe weather hit an Amazon facility there, AP reports.

Beshear early Saturday morning declared a state of emergency and activated Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police to help with rescue efforts, per WLKY.

The big picture: The Kentucky tornado is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado since the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011, which killed 158 people.

Storm surveys will be conducted to determine the exact path length, but if the tornado remained on the ground the entire time, it could have tracked for about 250 miles, which would make it the longest track tornado on record in the U.S.

That the tornadoes hit at night, when people tend to have more difficulty receiving warnings and cannot physically see a tornado barreling towards them, likely played a role in causing so many fatalities.

Thought bubble from Axios' Andrew Freedman: The severe weather outbreak was one of the worst on record in the U.S., and resulted from a clash of warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico and colder, drier air from the north.

In addition, strong, veering winds with height, a phenomenon known as wind shear, helped cause individual thunderstorms to spin.

While all weather today occurs in an atmosphere altered by human-caused climate change, but there is no clear consensus showing that tornadoes will become more intense or frequent as the world warms — in fact, they may become less frequent.

There are studies showing that tornado outbreaks, however, could be more severe when they do occur, with more twisters per outbreak than in a pre-warming world.

What to watch: This event is ongoing, with more severe weather expected further east into Georgia and the Mid-Atlantic today, although the risk of tornadoes is much lower.

Axios' Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.