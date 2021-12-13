All 110 Kentucky candle factory workers accounted for after deadly tornado

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Search are rescue efforts are underway at Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Mayfield Consumer Products says they have accounted for all 110 workers who were inside its candle factory during the deadly tornado over the weekend, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Driving the news: 102 workers survived the catastrophe, which crushed the entire factory into rubble, and eight people have been confirmed dead. The tornados has killed at least 74 across the state as of Monday.
What they're saying: "We are relieved the number of those deceased is far lower than originally expected," spokesperson Bob Ferguson told Axios.
- "We continue to be heartbroken over the loss and the injuries that happened. And we're working hard to help the families of those who died and those who were injured."
- He categorically denied a Monday report from NBC News in which at least four workers said they were warned they'd be fired if they left their shifts early as the tornado approached.
- The company has set up support for employees and their families, including grief counselors, financial assistance and transportation, Ferguson added.
The big picture: Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has warned that the death toll from the tornado may exceed 100, calling it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.
- President Biden has issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance. He will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.
Go deeper: How to help tornado victims in Kentucky and other states