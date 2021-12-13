Sign up for our daily briefing

All 110 Kentucky candle factory workers accounted for after deadly tornado

Search are rescue efforts are underway at Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayfield Consumer Products says they have accounted for all 110 workers who were inside its candle factory during the deadly tornado over the weekend, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: 102 workers survived the catastrophe, which crushed the entire factory into rubble, and eight people have been confirmed dead. The tornados has killed at least 74 across the state as of Monday.

What they're saying: "We are relieved the number of those deceased is far lower than originally expected," spokesperson Bob Ferguson told Axios.

  • "We continue to be heartbroken over the loss and the injuries that happened. And we're working hard to help the families of those who died and those who were injured."
  • He categorically denied a Monday report from NBC News in which at least four workers said they were warned they'd be fired if they left their shifts early as the tornado approached.
  • The company has set up support for employees and their families, including grief counselors, financial assistance and transportation, Ferguson added.

The big picture: Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has warned that the death toll from the tornado may exceed 100, calling it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

Go deeper: How to help tornado victims in Kentucky and other states

Go deeper

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave damage across Kentucky, multiple states

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11 in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

More than 50 people are feared dead after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky overnight and left damage across multiple states.

Driving the news: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield, Kentucky, per WLKY. At least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory there when the tornado struck.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 7 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornadoes: At least 74 dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "We expect this death toll to grow," Beshear said at an afternoon news briefing. Earlier Monday, he warned that with "this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow