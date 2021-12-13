All 110 Kentucky candle factory workers accounted for after deadly tornado

Mayfield Consumer Products says they have accounted for all 110 workers who were inside its candle factory during the deadly tornado over the weekend, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: 102 workers survived the catastrophe, which crushed the entire factory into rubble, and eight people have been confirmed dead. The tornados has killed at least 74 across the state as of Monday.

What they're saying: "We are relieved the number of those deceased is far lower than originally expected," spokesperson Bob Ferguson told Axios.

"We continue to be heartbroken over the loss and the injuries that happened. And we're working hard to help the families of those who died and those who were injured."

He categorically denied a Monday report from NBC News in which at least four workers said they were warned they'd be fired if they left their shifts early as the tornado approached.

The company has set up support for employees and their families, including grief counselors, financial assistance and transportation, Ferguson added.

The big picture: Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has warned that the death toll from the tornado may exceed 100, calling it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

President Biden has issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance. He will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.

