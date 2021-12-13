In photos: Before and after images show scale of tornado damage

Newly released satellite images illustrate the extent of destruction wrecked by deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky and other states on Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll in Kentucky has climbed to 64 and is expected to increase. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the disaster.

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states, which, in addition to Kentucky, were Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The satellite images show before and after the tornados struck in Monette, Ark., and Mayfield, Ky.

In Photos

Monette Manor Nursing Home before tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Monette Manor Nursing Home after tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas before tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Farm buildings in Monette, Ark., after tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., before the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., after the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., before the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Aerial shot of homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies