Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

In photos: Before and after images show scale of tornado damage

Aerial shot of damaged homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Newly released satellite images illustrate the extent of destruction wrecked by deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky and other states on Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll in Kentucky has climbed to 64 and is expected to increase. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the disaster.

  • More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states, which, in addition to Kentucky, were Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
  • The satellite images show before and after the tornados struck in Monette, Ark., and Mayfield, Ky.
In Photos
Monette Manor Nursing Home before tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Monette Manor Nursing Home after tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas before tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Farm buildings in Monette, Ark., after tornado destruction. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., before the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., after the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., before the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the tornados. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Aerial shot of homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Aerial shot of damaged homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave damage across Kentucky, multiple states

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11 in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

More than 50 people are feared dead after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky overnight and left damage across multiple states.

Driving the news: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield, Kentucky, per WLKY. At least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory there when the tornado struck.

Go deeper
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Go deeper
Kierra Frazier
Dec 12, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

Driving the news: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Go deeper