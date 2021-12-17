Sign up for our daily briefing

Tornadoes death toll rises to 90 after teen's body found in Kentucky

Loren Grable on Thursday searches for mementoes in rubble that was once her grandparents' home before it was destroyed during last week's tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a Kentucky neighborhood razed in last weekend's tornadoes and storms that lashed six U.S. states, taking the statewide death toll to 76 and 90 overall, per AP.

The big picture: Nyssa Brown was one of seven family members to die in the Bowling Green tornado. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings showing that western Kentucky was hit by an EF-4 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — meaning the damage it caused was "devastating."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper: What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated Dec 15, 2021 - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 39 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezYacob Reyes
Updated Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

"God-awful mess": Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Biden in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday visited tornado-ravaged Kentucky, calling what affected families in hard-hit Mayfield and other areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

The big picture: During his visit, Biden amended the federal disaster declaration he previously approved, making federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, available to cover 100% of the total "eligible costs" for for 30 days, the White House said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow