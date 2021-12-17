Tornadoes death toll rises to 90 after teen's body found in Kentucky

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a Kentucky neighborhood razed in last weekend's tornadoes and storms that lashed six U.S. states, taking the statewide death toll to 76 and 90 overall, per AP.

The big picture: Nyssa Brown was one of seven family members to die in the Bowling Green tornado. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings showing that western Kentucky was hit by an EF-4 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — meaning the damage it caused was "devastating."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper: What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak