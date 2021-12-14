Sign up for our daily briefing

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

By the numbers: The 36 tornadoes that touched down during the outbreak does not include the tornado that began in northeastern Arkansas, and may have tracked for 200 miles or more into Kentucky, as damage surveys on this twister will take several more days.

In Kentucky:

  • There were two tornadoes that so far have been rated as "at least EF-3" intensity, including one that tracked from Todd County to Marion County, and another that moved from Fulton County to Breckinridge County. Indications of estimated winds of "at least" 155 mph were seen in Bowling Green.
  • There was another tornado in Warren County that resulted in EF-2 damage.

In Missouri:

  • There was an EF-3 tornado confirmed near Defiance that had peak winds of 165 mph, which is equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

In Illinois:

  • One EF-3 tornado has been confirmed near Edwardsville, with peak winds of 150 mph.

In Tennessee:

  • An EF-3 tornado has been confirmed from Newbern to Paris Landing, with estimated peak winds of 160 mph. In addition, two EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in the state as well.

Where it stands: While it's not yet completely clear how long an individual tornado stayed on the ground between northeastern Arkansas and southwestern Kentucky, the NWS office in Paducah has confirmed that a 128-mile stretch was a continuous tornado there. That includes the tornado that devastated Mayfield, Ky.

  • If the path exceeds 150 miles, the tornado would be just one of 13 in U.S. history to have remained on the ground for that long. And a track length of more than 200 miles would place it among the rarest of the rare, with only four recorded instances of similar twisters, the Washington Post reported.
  • In total, the NWS issued 150 tornado warnings Friday night into Saturday, and eight of these were "tornado emergencies," which are the most dire type of warning issued for an ongoing significant tornado in a heavily populated area.
Tornado track across southwest Kentucky seen from a satellite. (NASA Earth Observatory)

Context: The record warm and unseasonably humid air mass was partially the result of the unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, as winds blowing from the southwest pulled moisture northward from the Gulf Coast all the way into Indiana.

  • The overall environment in which this storm took place is being viewed by many climate scientists and meteorologists with suspicion, since climate change is increasing the odds of heat extremes, as well as raising ocean temperatures.
  • Winter is also the fastest warming season in most states, which may make December tornado outbreaks more common.

Between the lines: Going into this outbreak, just 14 people had perished from tornadoes in the U.S. this year, an unusually low number, according to NOAA.

  • Last weekend's outbreak was the deadliest on record to occur in December, and if the Arkansas to Kentucky long track tornado or family of tornadoes is rated as an EF-5, it would be only the third such twister to occur in the U.S. during the month.
  • The parent thunderstorm that spawned that tornado traveled for well over 250 miles, showing signs of rotation on Doppler radar for an astonishing estimate of about 600 miles.

State of play: According to Steve Bowen, head of catastrophe insight for Aon, "It can be said with near certainty that the financial cost from this outbreak is going to reach into the single-digit billions."

  • He told Axios it will "certainly be one of the more expensive thunderstorm outbreaks on record," but may not surpass the Midwest derecho of 2020 or the April 2011 Super Outbreak of tornadoes across the South and Southeast. "The fact that those outbreaks included larger metro areas is a main reason why the losses were higher," Bowen said via Twitter message.
  • "This does not in any way minimize the devastation that so many communities have recently suffered. The recovery period will likely take years."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Dec 13, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Tornado outbreak offers a grim climate warning

An aerial photo shows damage as cleanup efforts continue Dec. 12 after a tornado hit Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The deadly tornado rampage across a six-state region Friday night into Saturday bears the hallmarks of climate change-related trends that scientists have been studying more closely in recent years.

Why it matters: Climate change is altering the environment in which tornadoes form in ways that raise the odds of sparking dangerous severe weather outbreaks across the South and Mid-South, particularly during the fall and winter when the jet stream dives toward the region.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Adam Tamburin
9 hours ago - Axios Nashville

Climate change and tornadoes in Tennessee

Expand chart
Data: Gensini, V.A., Brooks, H.E. Spatial trends in United States tornado frequency. npj Clim Atmos Sci 1, 38 (2018); Note: Favorable tornado days refers to days with a high value of a metric known as the significant tornado parameter; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Scientists are pointing to increasing signs that climate change is altering tornado outbreaks in ways that appear to make them bigger and more damaging, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Tornadoes death toll rises to 88, including 74 killed in Kentucky

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 14. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from last weekend's tornadoes and storms that hit six U.S. states increased to 88 Monday — including 74 in Kentucky, per AP.

The latest: President Biden on Monday night declared a major disaster in Tennessee and issued an emergency declaration in Illinois, along with orders for federal assistance to support recovery efforts in the states, one day after declaring a major disaster in Kentucky.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow