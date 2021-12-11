In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave damage across Kentucky, multiple states

More than 50 people are feared dead after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky overnight and left damage across multiple states.

Driving the news: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield, Kentucky after at least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory when the tornado struck, per WLKY.

"This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we've seen in a long time," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday. "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history."

The big picture: The Kentucky tornado is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado since the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011, which killed 158 people.

In photos:

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

