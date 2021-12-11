Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave damage across Kentucky, multiple states

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

More than 50 people are feared dead after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky overnight and left damage across multiple states.

Driving the news: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield, Kentucky after at least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory when the tornado struck, per WLKY.

  • "This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we've seen in a long time," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday. "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history."

The big picture: The Kentucky tornado is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado since the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011, which killed 158 people.

In photos:
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
General view of tornado damage of the downtown area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Historic tornado outbreak leaves at least 70 dead in Kentucky, governor says

General view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

At least 70 people may be dead after a tornado tore through western Kentucky overnight in what is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado in nearly a decade.

Driving the news: "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Data flooding in from South Africa and Europe is clear: The Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, including among vaccinated people.

Why it matters: If this trend holds up, that means a lot of people — around the world and in the U.S. — are about to get sick, even if only mildly so.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Free press in peril

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Press freedom is starting to get more attention from world leaders, as new data suggests 2021 was yet another record-breaking year for violations of those rights.

Why it matters: Press freedoms have taken an unprecedented toll during the pandemic, especially in poorer nations and in countries teetering on the edge of democracy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow