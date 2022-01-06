Sign up for our daily briefing

Top Democrats call for voting rights legislation on Jan. 6 anniversary

Erin Doherty

President Biden speaks to the media as he departs with Vice President Kamala Harris after they spoke at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images

Top Democrats are calling for expanding voting rights on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Democrats, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, seek to build momentum for sweeping voting rights legislation on the anniversary of the deadly day.

Driving the news: "The lies that drove the anger and madness we saw in this place, they have not abated,"Biden said Thursday on the floor of the U.S. Capitol.

  • "So we have to be firm, resolute and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and have that vote counted," Biden said.
  • Calls for expanding voting rights reverberated throughout the morning, with Harris saying: "We must pass the voting rights bills that are now before the Senate. We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy."
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) invoked a similar sentiment, saying, "we must pass legislation, effective legislation to defend our democracy, to protect the right to vote."

State of play: The remarks come as Senate Republicans consider the possibility of reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887, while broader federal voting rights legislation remains blocked in the Senate, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

  • Meanwhile, Schumer has vowed to hold a vote on Senate rules changes by Jan. 17. Schumer seeks to bypass Republican obstruction and pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

What they're saying: Schumer slammed the efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act, calling them "insufficient" and "offensive," in a speech on the Senate floor.

  • "Senator McConnell's plan to reform the Electoral Count Act would do nothing more than codify the Vice President's ceremonial role in counting of the Electoral College votes, effectively guaranteeing that partisan state legislatures could overturn the elections without fear of recourse," Schumer said.
  • "This cannot be, this should not be, about one party versus another. Voting rights has always been bipartisan ... passing this chamber with large votes from both sides of the aisle."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Sophia Cai
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Top Senate Republican signals support for election reform

Sen. John Thune. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A top Republican is signaling his party isn't necessarily opposed to joining with Democrats to clarify an existing federal law to reduce the potential for election subversion.

Driving the news: While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's "some interest" among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Bipartisan Senate group in talks about election reform measure

Sen. Susan Collins walks into the Capitol basement Wednesday with fellow Republican Sen. Roger Wicker. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new bipartisan Senate group is in early discussions about crafting an election reform measure, as the Democrats’ sweeping voting rights proposals continue to run into steep procedural hurdles.

Driving the news: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) convened a Zoom call late Wednesday afternoon as a cross-section of lawmakers from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) have expressed openness to reforming the outdated bill.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Omicron, snowstorm thwart Schumer’s midterm year quick start

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The D.C. snowstorm and Omicron variant have crushed plans by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to begin the 2022 midterm year with a legislative flurry.

Why it matters: Congress has a long list of priorities that carried over from last year. Making progress on any of them would provide at least a campaign talking point. The problem is the new COVID variant and flight delays have left Capitol Hill a ghost town.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow