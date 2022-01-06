President Biden will mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by placing responsibility on Donald Trump and telling Americans that “the way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it,” according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House on Thursday morning.

Driving the news: Biden will address the nation from Statuary Hall in the Capitol at 9 a.m. ET.

Details: “We must decide what kind of nation we are going to be,” he will say, according to the excerpts. “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?”

With the country weary from nearly two years of COVID, lockdowns and school closures, Biden will also attempt to hit some optimistic notes and insist that democracy is worth fighting for.

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear with Biden and use her remarks to push for voting rights reform. She'll also honor men and women in law enforcement who helped defend the Capitol.

Former President Trump said Tuesday he was cancelling a planned Jan. 6 press conference.

Why it matters: One year after a violent mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification process, Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided on how to observe the anniversary.

Biden vowed to unite the country during the campaign but has struggled to meet that promise.

A majority of Americans expect a repeat in the next few years of another 1/6 and just half say they have faith in American democracy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.

In a recent Washington Post poll, 58% of Republicans don't accept Biden's legitimacy.

What they're saying: White House press secretary Jen Psaki previewed Biden's remarks on Wednesday, saying the president "will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw.”