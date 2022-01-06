Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Biden will mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by placing responsibility on Donald Trump and telling Americans that “the way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it,” according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House on Thursday morning.
Driving the news: Biden will address the nation from Statuary Hall in the Capitol at 9 a.m. ET.
Details: “We must decide what kind of nation we are going to be,” he will say, according to the excerpts. “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?”
- With the country weary from nearly two years of COVID, lockdowns and school closures, Biden will also attempt to hit some optimistic notes and insist that democracy is worth fighting for.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will appear with Biden and use her remarks to push for voting rights reform. She'll also honor men and women in law enforcement who helped defend the Capitol.
- Former President Trump said Tuesday he was cancelling a planned Jan. 6 press conference.
Why it matters: One year after a violent mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification process, Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided on how to observe the anniversary.
- Biden vowed to unite the country during the campaign but has struggled to meet that promise.
- A majority of Americans expect a repeat in the next few years of another 1/6 and just half say they have faith in American democracy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.
- In a recent Washington Post poll, 58% of Republicans don't accept Biden's legitimacy.
What they're saying: White House press secretary Jen Psaki previewed Biden's remarks on Wednesday, saying the president "will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw.”
- Asked if Biden will call out Trump by name, Psaki said, "I think people will know who he's referring to."