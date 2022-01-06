Sign up for our daily briefing

Harris a year after Jan. 6 riot: "If we're not vigilant" democracy will fail

Erin Doherty

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Thursday of the fragility of democracy, saying, "if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand" on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: "The strength of democracy is the rule of law," Harris said, while also advocating for the expansion of voting rights, saying, "We must pass the voting rights bills that are now before the Senate. We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy."

What she's saying: "On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful — the lawlessness, the violence, the chaos," Harris, who was in the Capitol one year ago today, said.

  • "January 6 reflects the dual nature of democracy — its fragility and its strength," Harris said.
  • "The strength of democracy is the principle that everyone should be treated equally. That elections should be free and fair. That corruption should be given no quarter. The strength of democracy is that it empowers the people."
  • "And the fragility of democracy is this. That if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand. It will falter and fail," Harris added.

Go deeper: In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Harris seeks help with Hispanics

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is searching for a seasoned Democratic operative to fill a new Hispanic outreach role, as she reconfigures her team ahead of the midterm elections, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Hiring a dedicated staffer to tend to Hispanic groups is another indication Harris — a potential 2024 presidential contender — knows she needs to shore up her political standing among various factions within the Democratic Party.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: U.S. is at risk of "losing our precious democracy"

Photo: Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

"We are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy," former President Jimmy Carter warned ahead of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: Carter rebuked lawmakers in his home state last year for pushing voting restrictions and has continued to speak out against interference in elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

