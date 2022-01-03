Sign up for our daily briefing

Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK day

Alayna Treene

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Sarah SIlbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). He promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

Why it matters: This is the furthest Schumer has gone in calling on Democrats to change Senate rules to bypass Republicans obstruction to their efforts to protect or expand voting rights.

Behind the scenes: Meetings on potential rules changes with senators including Manchin, Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) continued over the break and will continue this week, Senate leadership aides say.

What they're saying: "Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president’s Big Lie about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation and seize control of typically non-partisan election administration functions," Schumer said in the letter.

  • "We must ask ourselves: if the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the State level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same? We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before."
  • "We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections."

Read the letter.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls.

Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or his all-important vote.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Manchin returns to Build Back Better negotiations with demands

Sen. Joe Manchin walks alongside the Senate subway last month. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The holdback senator's engagement on specifics indicates negotiations between him and the White House could get back on track, even after Manchin declared he was a “no” on the package on Dec. 19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Reid to lie in state week of Jan. 10

The late Sen. Harry Reid. Photo: Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Congressional leaders and the family of late Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) are finalizing details to have the former majority leader lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda during the week of Jan. 10, a person familiar with the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: The honor is accorded to Americans who've served their country in an official capacity. Just weeks ago, it was conferred on another Senate majority leader, the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow