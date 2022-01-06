Former President Obama said Thursday that "our democracy is at greater risk today than it was" one year ago, when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block the certification of President Biden's electoral college victory.

Driving the news: "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better," Obama wrote in a statement.

Obama's remarks come as a majority of Americans fear a repeat of Jan. 6 in the next few years and just half say they have faith in American democracy, per a recent Axios-Momentive poll.

What he's saying: "Historically, Americans have been defenders of democracy and freedom around the world — especially when it’s under attack," Obama said. "But we can’t serve that role when leading figures in one of our two major political parties are actively undermining democracy at home."

"If we want our children to grow up in a true democracy - not just one with elections, but one where every voice matters and every vote counts - we need to nurture and protect it."

