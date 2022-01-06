Sign up for our daily briefing

Obama: "Our democracy is at greater risk today"

Erin Doherty

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a round table meeting at the University of Strathclyde on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Former President Obama said Thursday that "our democracy is at greater risk today than it was" one year ago, when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block the certification of President Biden's electoral college victory.

Driving the news: "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better," Obama wrote in a statement.

  • Obama's remarks come as a majority of Americans fear a repeat of Jan. 6 in the next few years and just half say they have faith in American democracy, per a recent Axios-Momentive poll.

What he's saying: "Historically, Americans have been defenders of democracy and freedom around the world — especially when it’s under attack," Obama said. "But we can’t serve that role when leading figures in one of our two major political parties are actively undermining democracy at home."

  • "If we want our children to grow up in a true democracy - not just one with elections, but one where every voice matters and every vote counts - we need to nurture and protect it."

Margaret TalevDavid Nather
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Americans fear a Jan. 6 repeat

Data: Axios/Momentive polls; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

A majority of Americans expect a repeat in the next few years of something like the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and just half say they now have faith in American democracy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.

The big picture: The survey shows that fewer than six in 10 Americans say President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election — a share that hasn't changed since our poll last year, published hours before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: U.S. is at risk of "losing our precious democracy"

Photo: Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

"We are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy," former President Jimmy Carter warned ahead of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: Carter rebuked lawmakers in his home state last year for pushing voting restrictions and has continued to speak out against interference in elections.

Ivana Saric
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

