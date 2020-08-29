27 mins ago - Economy & Business

TikTok could be Walmart's ticket to young shoppers

Photo: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Walmart's efforts to join Microsoft on a TikTok acquisition could serve young shoppers to the retail giant on a silver platter.

The big picture: The Trump administration has been forcing a sale of TikTok due to ongoing national security concerns over ByteDance, it's Chinese owner. The app is most popular with young people who could be the future of Walmart's customer base, AP notes.

  • Young people are more inclined to shop digitally, driving social media apps including TikTok and Instagram to build in-app shopping functions.
  • TikTok could give Walmart a platform to promote its online products. The retailer could also get a cut of revenue from other dealers' in-app sales.

Between the lines: Digital shopping is up dramatically during COVID-19 due to social distancing. Walmart's online sales almost doubled last quarter due to a rise in online grocery shopping, AP adds.

  • But Walmart’s online sales still pale in comparison to Amazon, who rules the e-commerce arena.

What to watch: TikTok will be banned from the U.S. if no acquisition is completed by Sept. 15.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Aug 28, 2020 - Technology

Microsoft and Walmart look to boost ads, e-commerce with TikTok deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios


As Microsoft and Walmart work together on a deal to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, the giants each see fresh opportunities to expand into long-coveted markets — advertising in Microsoft's case and e-commerce for Walmart. But both companies have decidedly mixed track records in these realms.

By the numbers: Walmart currently makes less than 8% of its total revenue on e-commerce, despite pricey forays into the industry, like its $3.3 billion acquisition of the now-defunct Jet.com in 2016. Microsoft makes less than 5% of its revenue on digital ads, despite its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 and numerous other forays into ad-supported businesses

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

ODNI cancels future election security briefings for Congress

National Intelligence Director John L. Ratcliffe during his confirmation hearing in May. Photo: Gabriella Demczuk -Pool/Getty Images

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has canceled future in-person briefings on election security issues to the congressional intelligence committees and will only provide written updates, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced in a statement on Saturday.

Why it matters: The National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in early August that the Russian government is actively "using a range of measures" to "denigrate former Vice President Biden" before the November election.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Sports

Only 3 NFL teams will have fans in the stands for their home openers

A view of Dolphins stadium on Aug. 29. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cowboys, Chiefs and Dolphins are the only NFL teams that have promised to have fans in the stands during their first game of the regular season, the Boston Globe reports.

Why it matters: Over 75% of the league has ruled out admitting fans at home openers over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, though a normal game-day experience for teams that do allow fans will be elusive.

