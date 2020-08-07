1 hour ago - Technology

Trump issues order banning TikTok if not sold within 45 days

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans and U.S. companies will be banned from making transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, in 45 days, according to a new executive order President Trump issued Thursday evening.

The big picture: Last week Trump announced his intention to ban TikTok but said he'd leave a 45-day period for Microsoft or other U.S.-based suitors to try to close a deal to acquire the popular video-sharing app.

"This 45-day delay will give Microsoft and other interested purchasers time to reach a deal with TikTok’s owners that adequately addresses the national security concerns posed by the app," a White House official said.

Details: Trump's order cites "emergency powers" as the basis for the unusual order targeting a single foreign company.

  • According to the order, TikTok's "data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage."
  • TikTok has long said that it stores all data belonging to U.S. customers in facilities outside of China that are not subject to Chinese law.

A similar order covers WeChat, a popular messaging app in China sometimes used by expatriates in the U.S. That order bars transactions with WeChat owner Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that invests widely in U.S. tech companies like Reddit and Fortnite publisher Epic Games.

This is a developing story.

Go deeper

Sara FischerFadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Technology

TikTok faces bans around the world

Data: AppTopia; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

TikTok, already threatened with a U.S. ban by President Trump, is also facing the prospect that its stunning 2020 growth could be ended by multiple bans around the world.

The state of play: TikTok is already banned in India, where it was downloaded more than 118 million times in 2020. A U.S. ban would cut into a significant amount of the user growth it has seen this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
Aug 5, 2020 - Technology

TikTok tightens misinformation rules before 2020 election

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok announced new rules for its users on Wednesday to curb misinformation and manipulation ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The Chinese-owned karaoke app aims to show that its platform won't be vulnerable to election-related mischief and malice, as it weighs a deal to sell itself to Microsoft to forestall a ban by the Trump Administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
Aug 5, 2020 - Technology

TikTok sale drama clouds the app's genuine security concerns

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Political and economic motivations behind a sale or shutdown of TikTok in the U.S. are obscuring sincere security concerns raised by the rise of the Chinese-owned social video app.

The big picture: U.S. intelligence officials evince deep worry over Chinese companies’ ability to resist Beijing’s demands for data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow