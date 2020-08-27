36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft working with Walmart on TikTok deal

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft is working with Walmart on its efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, Axios has learned from multiple sources close to the process.

The state of play: The idea would be to help turn TikTok U.S. into more of an e-commerce app for creators and users, much like what TikTok parent company ByteDance does with a similar app in China.

  • The news was first reported by CNBC, which later said Walmart confirmed its participation.
  • The development comes just hours after former Disney executive Kevin Mayer resigned as CEO of TikTok and COO of ByteDance, with sources saying he'd been excluded by ByteDance from the takeover talks.
  • There is not yet a signed agreement between Microsoft and ByteDance, as the sides technically have until Sept. 15 to submit a deal proposal to the White House for approval.
  • Conversations continue to only center on TikTok's operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Between the lines: It's possible that Walmart also has had discussions with Oracle, which also continues to negotiate with ByteDance.

  • SoftBank Group is not involved in the Microsoft/Walmart effort, although the Japanese firm has made inquiries to ByteDance, per sources.

The bottom line: Walmart adds more financial firepower and e-commerce know-how to Microsoft's efforts. But Walmart also has a significant presence in China, which could complicate Microsoft and ByteDance's efforts to get a deal through the Trump administration.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Kevin Mayer resigned Wednesday as CEO of TikTok, the popular video app that's in the spotlight amid U.S.-China tensions, and which has been ordered by President Trump to sell its U.S. operations to a domestic buyer.

Why it matters: Mayer took the job just three months ago after 27 years on-and-off at Disney, where he most recently headed online streaming, including the debut of Disney+, and was long considered a potential successor to former CEO Bob Iger.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 24,215,678 — Total deaths: 826,743 — Total recoveries: 15,835,348Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,825,810 — Total deaths: 179,770 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Health: The CDC's revised testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle — Coronavirus cases fell by 15% this week.
  4. Business: Nasdaq is on the verge of doubling in 20 months — Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs.
  5. Extreme weather: Hurricane Laura collides with the coronavirus pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "QAnon is bats--t crazy"

Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Vanity Fair that “QAnon is bats--t crazy," adding that he believes the conspiracy theory is "very much a threat."

The big picture: QAnon has grown increasingly popular in mainstream Republican politics, with multiple supporters winning congressional primaries — most notably Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is likely to enter the House after winning the GOP nomination in a deep-red Georgia district.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow