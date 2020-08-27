29 mins ago - Economy & Business

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Kevin Mayer resigned Wednesday as CEO of Tiktok, the popular video app that's in the spotlight amid U.S.-China tensions, and which has been ordered by President Trump to sell its U.S. operations to a domestic buyer.

Why it matters: Mayer took the job just three months ago after 27 years on-and-off at Disney, where he most recently headed online streaming, including the debut of Disney+, and was long considered a potential successor to former CEO Bob Iger.

  • In a note to colleagues (below), Mayer explains that the changes that will be required of the transaction the company is currently working on won't leave the role with the same global focus as it had when he took the job.
  • Vanessa Pappas, general manager of TikTok in North America, will take over as interim global head of the company.

From TikTok:

We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.
— TikTok spokesman.

Mayer's letter to colleagues:

"I decided to join this company this spring because ByteDance is utterly unique and it offered the opportunity to play a leadership role in a company that is changing the global internet landscape. Since joining, I have been incredibly impressed with the team and the company.
"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.
"I want to be clear that this decision has nothing to do with the company, what I see for our future, or the belief I have in what we are building. Yiming understands my decision and I thank him for his support on this.
"As we look to the next phase of this company, there is no doubt that the future is incredibly bright. For our users, any potential structural changes should not affect their experience, and I strongly believe that our community will be more creative and diverse than ever. The platform will continue to provide our global community an amazing and integrated experience as it does today. Similarly, from an employee perspective, I believe that the vast majority of work will be unchanged.
"At the same time, I understand that the role that I signed up for--including running TikTok globally--will look very different as a result of the US Administration's action to push for a sell off of the US business. I've always been globally focused in my work, and leading a global team that includes TikTok US was a big draw for me.
"The great news is that the TikTok team will be in the incredibly capable hands of Vanessa, who will serve as interim head for TikTok globally. She has fearlessly led operations in the US, and won the trust of our employees, creators, users, and partners. I am extremely grateful for the time that I was able to work with her and wish her success.
"In my short time here, I have been amazed at the passion and dedication of our teams, particularly given the political criticism that we have faced. Like all companies in our space, we face challenges, but I have tremendous confidence that we have a world-class security team in place working to make people on our platform safe, and an amazing global team that makes this such a unique, creative, and inclusive platform.
"Thank you for all of your work during this period, and at heart I will always be a member of the ByteDance team, rooting for all of you.
Sincerely,
— Kevin Mayer.

Kyle Daly
Aug 25, 2020 - Technology

Google makes longtime legal exec its new general counsel

Halimah DeLaine Prado. Photo: Google

Google has named Halimah DeLaine Prado its new general counsel, taking over day-to-day oversight of the company's legal team from Kent Walker, who had essentially retained the GC role since being promoted to a broader position in 2018.

The big picture: Tech giants' legal teams are in a busy season as policymaker scrutiny rises and potential antitrust cases loom.

Rebecca Falconer
31 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Sports grind to a halt as players protest Jacob Blake shooting

After the WNBA announcement of the postponed games for the evening, the Washington Mystics in Palmetto, Florida, each wear white T-shirts with seven bullets on the back protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.

The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association quickly followed suit and a slew of Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners' voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants was also postponed.

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast with "unsurvivable" storm surge

Texas and Louisiana are in grave peril Wednesday night from the landfall of Hurricane Laura, an "extremely dangerous" and strengthening Category 4 storm — which is expected to bring "catastrophic" winds, storm surges and flash flooding.

The big picture: Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate ahead of Laura's expected arrival near the Texas-Louisiana border Thursday. It could be the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 4 since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017.

