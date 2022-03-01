Texas primaries offer peek at GOP ideological battle

The Texas primaries on Tuesday offer opening battles in a wider ideological war for the direction of the Republican Party, specifically the role former President Trump should play in its future.

Why it matters: It’s still eight months until November, but we'll soon have the first glimpse of several important factors for the 2022 midterm cycle: Trump's lasting power, which faction of the Republican Party voters will reward and whether overall turnout reflects future voter enthusiasm or apathy.

The former president’s involvement in state and local races reflects his larger '22 midterm strategy: to install loyalists throughout federal and state government, as Axios’ Jonathan Swan and Andrew Solender have reported.

The state of play: Trump is backing Republicans up and down the Texas ballot, from U.S. House to statewide office to state legislature — some in races where you wouldn't normally see buy-in from a former president.

He's endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, both of whom are facing primary challengers, as well as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The AG's race is the most interesting: Paxton, who's mired in corruption scandals, faces credible foes in Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

A Nexstar poll of the race had Paxton at 43%, Bush at 20% and Gohmert and Guzman each at 12%. If that matched the results, Paxton and Bush would face each other in a runoff election.

By the numbers: Trump's endorsement appears to be significantly boosting Paxton, but some GOP strategists tell Axios they expect that race will still result in a runoff.

Nearly half the respondents in the Nexstar poll say Trump's endorsement makes them more likely to vote for Paxton, while 16% say less likely.

By contrast, just 25% say Paxton's indictment for securities fraud makes them less likely to vote for him.

Trump also has made 16 endorsements for U.S. House in Texas — 15 f0r incumbents — but the most interesting races will be where he isn't backing anyone at all:

Rep. Van Taylor (R-Texas), who voted for a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saw his district become redder in redistricting. He faces right-wing primary challengers who've castigated him for acknowledging Trump's 2020 loss.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who's more closely allied himself with Trump but rejected his election fraud claims, is in a similar situation, though his primary opponents are likely less viable.

The nine-person primary to succeed Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) has conservatives like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) backing one candidate, and more mainstream Republicans like Crenshaw and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) behind another.

What's next: Trump's endorsement will be put more to the test elsewhere later this cycle, when his hand-picked insurgents begin to square off against Republican incumbents he's deemed insufficiently loyal.