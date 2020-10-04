1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Aides to Texas attorney general accuse him of "abuse of office" and bribery

Photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 2015. Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Seven aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal authorities to investigate their boss, alleging "improper influence, abuse of office, bribery, and other potential criminal offenses," the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Details: A letter, dated Oct. 1 and signed by the seven aides, does not contain specific allegations, but it is a significant complaint coming from Paxton's closest deputies.

  • The attorney general, a staunch conservative who is leading the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act that's headed to the Supreme Court, is already under indictment for securities fraud, according to the American-Statesman.

The letter was signed by Jeff Mateer, Paxton's first assistant attorney general who resigned this week, his deputy and others who were in Paxton's inner circle. Mateer was nominated by President Trump in 2017 for a federal judgeship but later dropped by the White House after fierce opposition from Democrats and gay rights activists.

  • The group says in the letter they notified Paxton by text message that they were making the complaint.

The other side: "The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office," Paxton's office said in a statement.

  • "Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law," the statement added.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

O'Brien: Trump transferring power is not on the table "at this point"

President Trump handing the powers of the presidency to Vice President Pence is "not something that's on the table at this point," White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Driving the news: The president "feels very well" and will remain at Walter Reed hospital, where he has been since Friday, for "at least another period of time," O'Brien said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser: Biden has "too often used the mask as a prop"

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump's re-election campaign, argued on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that Joe Biden has often "used the mask as a prop" and defended the campaign's handling of the coronavirus even as Trump remained in the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: Trump has rarely worn a mask in public and often downplayed its usefulness. A large coronavirus outbreak in the White House has infected over a dozen people in Trump's inner circle, including many who attended a Rose Garden celebration to announce Amy Coney Barrett as the nominee for Supreme Court Justice. Photos of the event show hardly anyone wearing a mask.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerJim VandeHei
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The media’s 2020 moment

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany briefs Thursday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

It's easy to dog the media. But stop for a second and reflect on everything we know thanks to the media — and often the media alone.

Driving the news: It was the media that gave light to the negligence of White House officials in containing the coronavirus. It was Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs who revealed Hope Hicks' positive test, with President Trump disclosing five hours later that he and the first lady had COVID.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow