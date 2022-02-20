Sign up for our daily briefing

The Trump 2022 endorsement tracker

Andrew Solender
Data: Axios research; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Donald Trump has now endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for an ex-U.S. president by shaping the future of his party.

Why it matters: The midterms present a big test for Trump's post-presidential potency in GOP politics — and set the table for his role in 2024.

Driving the news: Texas' approaching March 1 primary drove a slew of Trump endorsements over the past week and took him into triple digits.

The big picture: Trump has backed dozens of incumbents but also at least a dozen primary challengers to incumbent Republicans, targeting those who voted for his impeachment or conviction as part of his effort to purge "disloyal" Republicans from the ranks.

  • In several cases in the U.S. House and state legislatures, incumbents have opted to retire rather than risk losing to Trump-backed insurgents.
  • Trump also has picked favorites in crowded primaries for some open Senate seats, including Reps. Ted Budd in North Carolina and Mo Brooks in Alabama.
  • He's not yet endorsed in major races in Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

What they're saying: Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told Axios in a statement that Trump's endorsement "is the most powerful and valuable asset in American politics" and "the 2022 MAGA ticket will propel the America First agenda into legislative and executive offices across the nation."

But, but, but: Trump has struggled to maintain the reach he had with voters in previous elections after being banned from mainstream social media platforms following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • A memo last month from the conservative Club for Growth PAC cites a finding from one poll that less than half of primary voters in the Alabama contest were aware of Trump's endorsement of Brooks.
  • Trump makes most of his endorsements in statements through his political action committee, Save America PAC, also posted in the social media app Telegram.
  • Some endorsements have been made as surprises at rallies.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden needs a Trump substitute

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Searching for a strategy to avoid a 2022 midterm disaster, advisers to President Biden have discussed elevating a unifying Republican foil not named Donald Trump.

Why it matters: Biden confidants worry that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is too unknown, that Biden won't demonize Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell because of their longstanding and collegial relationship and that elevating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could backfire.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nonprofits sound alarm on DOJ foreign agent rule

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some of the nation's most prominent nonprofit and advocacy groups tell the Justice Department they could be branded "foreign agents" unless DOJ changes its approach to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The big picture: When the Koch network's Americans for Prosperity goes in on a joint statement with the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Civil Liberties Union it's probably a five-alarm fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

U.S. embassy in Moscow urges Americans to avoid crowds, cites "threats of attacks" in major urban areas

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. embassy in Moscow on Sunday issued a security warning regarding possible threats to Americans in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Driving the news: "According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," according to the alert.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

