The Trump 2022 endorsement tracker

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Donald Trump has now endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for an ex-U.S. president by shaping the future of his party.
Why it matters: The midterms present a big test for Trump's post-presidential potency in GOP politics — and set the table for his role in 2024.
Driving the news: Texas' approaching March 1 primary drove a slew of Trump endorsements over the past week and took him into triple digits.
The big picture: Trump has backed dozens of incumbents but also at least a dozen primary challengers to incumbent Republicans, targeting those who voted for his impeachment or conviction as part of his effort to purge "disloyal" Republicans from the ranks.
- In several cases in the U.S. House and state legislatures, incumbents have opted to retire rather than risk losing to Trump-backed insurgents.
- Trump also has picked favorites in crowded primaries for some open Senate seats, including Reps. Ted Budd in North Carolina and Mo Brooks in Alabama.
- He's not yet endorsed in major races in Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri.
What they're saying: Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told Axios in a statement that Trump's endorsement "is the most powerful and valuable asset in American politics" and "the 2022 MAGA ticket will propel the America First agenda into legislative and executive offices across the nation."
But, but, but: Trump has struggled to maintain the reach he had with voters in previous elections after being banned from mainstream social media platforms following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- A memo last month from the conservative Club for Growth PAC cites a finding from one poll that less than half of primary voters in the Alabama contest were aware of Trump's endorsement of Brooks.
- Trump makes most of his endorsements in statements through his political action committee, Save America PAC, also posted in the social media app Telegram.
- Some endorsements have been made as surprises at rallies.