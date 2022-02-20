The Trump 2022 endorsement tracker

Donald Trump has now endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for an ex-U.S. president by shaping the future of his party.

Why it matters: The midterms present a big test for Trump's post-presidential potency in GOP politics — and set the table for his role in 2024.

Driving the news: Texas' approaching March 1 primary drove a slew of Trump endorsements over the past week and took him into triple digits.

The big picture: Trump has backed dozens of incumbents but also at least a dozen primary challengers to incumbent Republicans, targeting those who voted for his impeachment or conviction as part of his effort to purge "disloyal" Republicans from the ranks.

In several cases in the U.S. House and state legislatures, incumbents have opted to retire rather than risk losing to Trump-backed insurgents.

Trump also has picked favorites in crowded primaries for some open Senate seats, including Reps. Ted Budd in North Carolina and Mo Brooks in Alabama.

He's not yet endorsed in major races in Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

What they're saying: Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told Axios in a statement that Trump's endorsement "is the most powerful and valuable asset in American politics" and "the 2022 MAGA ticket will propel the America First agenda into legislative and executive offices across the nation."

But, but, but: Trump has struggled to maintain the reach he had with voters in previous elections after being banned from mainstream social media platforms following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.