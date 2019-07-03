Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Rep. Castro reveals migrant facility conditions in secretly filmed video

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) addresses the media after touring the Clint, TX Border Patrol Facility.
Rep. Joaquin Castro . Photo: Christ Chavez/Getty Images

Border agents confiscated Congressional Hispanic Caucus members' phones as they visited migrant facilities in Texas, according to the lawmakers. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) shared video on Twitter Tuesday that he secretly filmed inside one center.

Why it matters: Castro's video provides a glimpse into life inside the centers, which are often off limits to journalists. As the Washington Post points out, the Democratic lawmakers' experience raises questions about why elected government officials aren't permitted to have phones inside the facilities, but Customs and Border Patrol agents are.

The big picture: CBP told the 14 lawmakers visiting the facilities Monday they could not take images in order to "protect the privacy and safety of those inside," according to WashPost. They said they respected the rule while visiting a Department of Health and Human Services-run center for migrant children in El Paso.

  • When they visited Border Patrol stations, CBP officers told them to leave their phones behind, per the Los Angeles Times. But Castro — the twin brother of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro — secretly filmed inside 1 center.
