Border agents confiscated Congressional Hispanic Caucus members' phones as they visited migrant facilities in Texas, according to the lawmakers. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) shared video on Twitter Tuesday that he secretly filmed inside one center.

Why it matters: Castro's video provides a glimpse into life inside the centers, which are often off limits to journalists. As the Washington Post points out, the Democratic lawmakers' experience raises questions about why elected government officials aren't permitted to have phones inside the facilities, but Customs and Border Patrol agents are.