The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) discovered extreme overcrowding, prolonged detention stays and health risks at several Border Patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley sector in south Texas, according to a newly released report.

Why it matters: An official at one of the border patrol stations told the OIG that the situation was a "ticking time bomb." The report points out that it is Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) job to hold migrants for the long term — not Border Patrol's, but ICE is struggling to provide space for the surge of migrants.