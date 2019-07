Details: Ocasio-Cortez, who was in a party of Congressional Hispanic Caucus lawmakers, said a woman in the center told her officers had used "psychological warfare" on migrants, "waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Tell me what about that is due to a 'lack of funding?'" she said.

In one tweet, Ocasio-Cortez addressed a Customs and Border Protection investigation into a Facebook page where CBP agents joked about migrant deaths and which referenced her Caucus' visit, using derogatory language about the lawmakers. One Facebook post featured a fake image of Ocasio-Cortez being forced to perform sexual acts.

Why it matters: The immigration crisis is becoming the defining 2020 election issue of the moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Democrats have been critical of conditions inside migrant centers and the Trump administration's handling of child migrants in particular, per McCammond.

The other side: The Trump administration has implemented a hardline policy on migrants at the southern border as it attempts to hold a surge of migrant children and families who've been crossing the border this year.

New data shows a decline in migrant numbers in June, which enables acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan to tout that the June 7 deal the U.S. struck with Mexico to stem the flow of migration is working, per Axios' Alayna Treene

Yes, but: Treene notes current and former DHS officials told Axios that border crossings tend to dip in the hotter summer months and that it's nearly impossible to tell if a policy change is effective even after a few weeks, let alone a few months.

