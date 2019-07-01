Migrant child speaks on border detention camps

Why it matters: The Border Patrol station in Clint at one point had 700 kids in a facility designed for 100 adults.

Per AP: "On Friday, a federal judge ordered that an independent monitor appointed last year move 'post haste' to improve conditions at Border Patrol stations, where children are supposed to be held just 72 hours."

"On Friday, a federal judge ordered that an independent monitor appointed last year move 'post haste' to improve conditions at Border Patrol stations, where children are supposed to be held just 72 hours." "In the Clint station, some had been held almost a month."

Between the lines: This girl and her 6-year-old sister crossed the border with their aunt to reunite with their mother who came to the U.S. to seek asylum 4 years ago. The girls were separated from their aunt at the border.

The Florida facility visited by Democratic politicians in recent days holds unaccompanied minors and is overseen by HHS, rather than Border Patrol.

The bottom line: The government is struggling to hold the surge of migrant children and families who have been crossing the border over the past year, Axios' Stef Kight notes.

That surge is drawing critical attention to a system of government, private and non-profit detention centers and migrant child housing that is failing to provide proper care — and often times hurting — children in its custody.

