America's only for-profit detention center for migrant children

Several hours before last night's Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried visiting a child detention shelter in neighboring Homestead, Fla. She wasn't allowed in the door, despite having previously requested admission, and instead settled for making a short speech outside and waving to some kids through the chain-link fence.

Why it matters: Homestead is not the El Paso facility from which we recently heard horror stories about disease and lack of sanitation. But it is arguably even more controversial, in that it is the country's only for-profit detention center for migrant children.