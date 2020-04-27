Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Monday that he will allow the state's stay-at-home order to lapse on April 30, at which point Texas will begin "phase one" of its reopening plan.

The state of play: Abbott said at a press conference that all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be permitted to reopen on May 1 as long as occupancy is limited to 25%. Abbott emphasized the "importance of vulnerable populations remaining at home, if at all possible."

Phase two, which Texas will move to as early as May 18 if phase one is successful, will later expand occupancy to 50%, with further increases allowed in the future.

Barbershops, salons, gyms and bars will remain closed for now, but could open as part of phase two in mid-May.

Abbott's executive order will supersede all local ordinances limiting business operations.

What they're saying:

"Something important to remember: This order allows these businesses to reopen. It does not require them to do so. If a business owner feel unsafe opening at this time ... there's no requirement to do so."

— Gov. Abbott

The big picture: Abbott is the latest in a series of governors moving to reopen their economies around May 1, following guidance from President Trump that requires states to report at least 14 days of declining hospitalizations.