Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30
Abbott. Photo: Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Image
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Monday that he will allow the state's stay-at-home order to lapse on April 30, at which point Texas will begin "phase one" of its reopening plan.
The state of play: Abbott said at a press conference that all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be permitted to reopen on May 1 as long as occupancy is limited to 25%. Abbott emphasized the "importance of vulnerable populations remaining at home, if at all possible."
- Phase two, which Texas will move to as early as May 18 if phase one is successful, will later expand occupancy to 50%, with further increases allowed in the future.
- Barbershops, salons, gyms and bars will remain closed for now, but could open as part of phase two in mid-May.
- Abbott's executive order will supersede all local ordinances limiting business operations.
What they're saying:
"Something important to remember: This order allows these businesses to reopen. It does not require them to do so. If a business owner feel unsafe opening at this time ... there's no requirement to do so."— Gov. Abbott
The big picture: Abbott is the latest in a series of governors moving to reopen their economies around May 1, following guidance from President Trump that requires states to report at least 14 days of declining hospitalizations.
- While Texas is operating independently, other governors have created western, midwestern and northeastern coalitions in order to take a regional approach to reopening.
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has faced backlash from Trump and public health officials for moving to open barbershops, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and salons as early as this week.