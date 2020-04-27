Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Monday that their states will join California, Oregon and Washington in their pact to work jointly in gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The big picture: There are now three groups of states taking a regional approach to reopening their economies. "COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries, and it will take every level of government working together to get the upper hand on this virus," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.