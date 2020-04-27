33 mins ago - Health

Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact

Ursula Perano

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Photo: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Monday that their states will join California, Oregon and Washington in their pact to work jointly in gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The big picture: There are now three groups of states taking a regional approach to reopening their economies. "COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries, and it will take every level of government working together to get the upper hand on this virus," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

  • Western group: California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada
  • Northeastern group: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts
  • Midwestern group: Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities began to ease coronavirus restrictions this weekend, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 967,000 people and killed over 54,900 in the United States, with 27,631 new cases and 1,126 deaths reported in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 107,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday morning.

Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand has "won the battle" against coronavirus community spread

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a briefing at Parliament House in Wellington. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's top health official Ashley Bloomfield told a briefing Monday he's confident "we have achieved our goal of elimination" of the novel coronavirus following days of reporting single-digit cases.

The big picture: New Zealand was to move from alert level 4 at 11:59pm local time Monday, enabling New Zealanders to travel around their regions, not just their neighborhoods, and for some non-essential businesses and schools to reopen.

