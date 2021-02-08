Sign up for our daily briefing

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in bitcoin, will start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla has bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and will begin accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for its products, the company announced in an SEC filing Monday.

Why it matters: Tesla would be the first automaker to accept bitcoin for payments, with the $1.5 billion purchase giving the company liquidity in the cryptocurrency once it starts allowing people to use it to buy products, per CNBC.

  • Shares of Tesla were up more than 2.5% percent in pre-market trading following the news, while the price of bitcoin surged to a record high of at least $44,200.

What they're saying: The move will allow Tesla to operate "with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash," the company wrote in the filing.

Yes, but: The news "raised immediate questions around CEO Elon Musk’s behavior on Twitter recent weeks," CNBC writes. Musk, who has faced SEC scrutiny for his tweets in the past, has encouraged people to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin on the platform.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ousted Parler CEO says he feels "betrayed" by Rebekah Mercer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

John Matze, fired last month as CEO of social media app Parler, tells Axios on HBO that he feels "betrayed" by investor Rebekah Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

Why it matters: Never before has a social media startup risen so high and fallen so far in such a short period of time.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Feb. 7 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Torey Van OotNick Halter
2 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities rocked by uptick in serious crimes

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Twin Cities were rocked by an increase in serious crime in 2020, as metropolitan areas across the country grappled with a surge in violence.

By the numbers: Violent crime, which includes homicide and assault, was up 21% in Minneapolis in 2020, while property crimes climbed 10%, the Star Tribune reported yesterday.

