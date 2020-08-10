Tech's reluctant road to taking on Trump

The coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and a looming election have brought long-simmering conflicts between tech platforms and President Trump to a boil, as Facebook, Twitter and other services are starting to take presidential misinformation seriously.

What's happening: Wary of becoming arbiters of political speech, tech's platforms have carved out a range of exceptions and immunities for Trump and other political leaders — but that accommodation is coming undone.

The big picture: Trump has leveraged the vast reach of social media for years to promote his messages, stir up his followers, and often misinform the public. His Twitter account is his megaphone, and Facebook and YouTube are at the heart of his digital advertising strategy.

Driving the news: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have now drawn red lines around certain kinds of information — in particular, deceptive messages about voting and inaccurate statements about COVID-19 — and started enforcing them, sometimes even against Trump.

Facebook and YouTube removed a video post from Trump's campaign last Wednesday in which he falsely told Fox News that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Twitter took action against the same Trump video post later on Wednesday evening. It suspended the president's campaign account (@TeamTrump), which had posted the video, until the campaign took it down.

It's the first time either platform had taken steps to fully remove a post shared by the president.

Yes, but: So far the action hasn't prompted a response from Trump — perhaps because the post originated from his campaign account rather than his personal "@realDonaldTrump" handle, which retweeted it.

Timeline: Here's how the tech platforms arrived at this moment.

Be smart: The new willingness to challenge the president is coming only as Trump's presidency is weakened by a deadly pandemic and an economic meltdown.

In the early days of the Trump administration, some outside observers and tech company insiders held out hope that the newly inaugurated president would ditch the campaign-trail name-calling on Twitter and turn more "presidential."

Trump himself promised more restraint but never traded in his personal account for a more official channel.

The "presidential" pivot never happened, and before long Trump was viciously attacking media figures like Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and praising white supremacist demonstrators in Charlottesville.

For nearly four years he has had free rein on social media to vilify his opponents and say things that are patently untrue — even attacking witnesses in his impeachment proceedings while they were testifying.

Between the lines: Critics say Facebook, fearful of bias charges, bends over backwards to protect conservatives from being penalized by its policies.

New evidence supporting that case emerged Friday with reports on BuzzFeed and NBC suggesting that conservative media outlets and activists used a fast track to reverse adverse content moderation decisions.

What's new: CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been outspoken in his opposition to COVID-related misinformation. In overstepping Facebook's rules on that front, Trump and his campaign seem to have finally triggered some reaction.

In an earnings call last week, Zuckerberg criticized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it could have been handled better, and adding there is "no end in sight" to working from home for employees.

Zuckerberg also hosted a Facebook Live event last month with NIAID director Anthony Fauci amid the disease expert's increasingly icy relationship with the White House.

Facebook's response extended beyond Trump and the Trump campaign to some of his fringe allies as well.