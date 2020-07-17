Zuckerberg says Trump administration's coronavirus response has been "really disappointing"

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during an hourlong online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday, criticized the Trump administration's coronavirus response and called for "a reset."

What he's saying: "[I]t's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined — and that until recently, that parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing masks."

Fauci addressed whether masks pose any health concerns: "No, not at all. There has not been any indication that putting a mask on and wearing a mask for a considerable period of time has any deleterious effects on oxygen exchange or anything like that. Not at all."

The big picture: Fauci, a leading expert in America's coronavirus response, has been under fire from the White House over his early statements on the pandemic — and said he has largely been sidelined from interactions with President Trump.